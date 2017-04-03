2 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: A New System of Appointment of Judges Needed

The Bar Association has made its position clear, they don't want to go back to the past, in short, they don't want quack judges. What they want are judges that are competent, qualified and with integrity.

The following can be quoted from the manifesto of President Barrow when contesting for the presidency:

"To ensure judicial oversight the Independence of the Judiciary will be buttressed by undertaking constitutional amendments which would link any removal of a judge, magistrate or member of a district tribunal to be determined by judicial enquiry by a tribunal headed by competent judges."

But this does not meet the legitimate demand of the Bar who want competent judges with integrity. What can be considered by any constitutional reform commission is the establishment of an independent commission responsible for the appointment/endorsement of appointment of all judges who will be subject to scrutiny before appointment. This will act as deterrence to the appointment of quack judges.

As for those who are already appointed, the stakeholders can dialogue to find a way out.

