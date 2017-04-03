3 April 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

West Africa: Wataf Chair Elfriedatamba Meets Ecowas President

Tagged:

Related Topics

WATAF Chair Elfrieda Stewart Tamba presenting a WATAF package during her meeting with H.E Marcel Alain de Souza in Abuja Nigeria In her capacity as chairperson of the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), the Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Elfrieda Stewart Tamba recently paid a curtesy visit to the ECOWAS President Marcel Alain de Souza too discuss regional taxation issues.

During the visit, the WATAF Chair conveyed appreciation to ECOWAS for its support of WATAF initiatives, including sponsorship of over 30 participants in WATAF annual events and capacity development initiatives.

Chairperson Tamba proposed to the ECOWAS President a need to sign an MOU, which would serve as a conduit through which efficiency in tax administration and domestic resource mobilization could be enhanced throughout the region.

Key proposals of the meeting held in Abuja, Nigeria include among others, establishment of a Department responsible for taxation within the ECOWAS organogram to provide technical assistance on tax matters to member countries on request, advocate policy coherence were appropriate, advance the practice of taxation and domestic resource mobilization within the sub-region particularly as donor support dries up.

The focus of ECOWAS has been Customs and Trade. The acceptance of this proposal will complement the efforts of regional trade and integration by aiming to strengthen domestic resource mobilization, collaboration and tax to help deliver the region from the shackles of aid dependency.

Other areas to be considered under the MOU are establishment of a Tax Administration institute mirroring similar objectives of WIAFEM but with respect to taxation. The institute will be the premier institution in the region for the training of tax officials and research work in tax administration.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS President Marcel Alain de Souza applauded the initiative to strengthen partnership with ECOWAS and its vision for enhancing tax administration strategically and assured the Chair of WATAF of his commitment to actualizing the MOU hopefully within the next three months after all due-diligence and formalities have been cleared by ECOWAS legal department.

West Africa

Desperate or Dangerous? The Jihadist Merger

A merger of some of the most notorious groups based in Mali is the latest face of jihadism in the Sahel. Under the new… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.