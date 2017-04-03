Liberia: Lone Star Cell MTN Foundation Dedicates School

Liberia's giant mobile telecommunication network Lone Star Cell MTN Foundation has dedicated the St. John Episcopal High School in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County, Western Liberia after renovation.

According to the Foundation, the refurbishing project costs US$50,000, and that the timely dedication of the school building was done to fulfill promises made to officials of the institution.

Speaking at the dedicatory ceremony in Robertsport, Lone Star Cell Foundation Chair MassaquoiKamara, narrated that the initiative is part of a bigger dream by the company as part of its efforts visit various communities to meet the needs of people.

"it was on June 30th 2012 when we gathered in this school auditorium where alumina from across the globe came to observe the 134th anniversary of the St. John School; that was how I pledged the amount of US$50,000 to be used for a project that will enhance their efforts to bring the school back to where it used to be", Mr. Kamara explained.

He said the Board of Trustees of Lone Star Cell MTN Foundation comprised of people who remained dedicated to responding to the plight of the needy, saying, "These are things that we are interested in; we invest in hospitals, schools, among others, all these are being done to give citizens the insight that Lone Star Cell MTN is about them, and not only to get money."

Meanwhile, in response to the initiative by Lone Star Cell MTN Foundation, the President of the Alumni Association of the St. John Episcopal High School, Mr. Ernest Bruce, thanked the company for the gesture, and promised to use the facility for internet laboratory where students can have access to internet.

According to him, the association is divided into two groups: one based in the United States of America and another group of Liberians based in the country. Mr. Bruce said the mission of the Alumni Association of St. John Episcopal High School is to assist in the development of all Episcopal high schools, including St. John, among others.

"We try to mobilize and engage all alumni of these institutions in the spirit of giving back, and to collaborate with the Episcopal Diocese of Liberia to provide quality education to young Liberians.

We are the new missionary for today, we are not going to look elsewhere for missionary to build our school campuses, and it is incumbent upon every alumnus to join hands in the upliftment of our various Episcopal high schools across this country. We will continue with our time, money in ensuring that every child residing in these institutions is giving the opportunity to education that is good, and better then we have, we will utilize the abundant technologies that exist to improve not only the infrastructure, but also the facilities and curriculum at each institutions", he emphasized.