Liberia: Govt Announces Death of Diplomat

The Government of Liberia announces with profound regrets the death of Mr. Konah K. Blackett, Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, this sad event occurred on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos, Nigeria where he had sought medical attention since March 18, 2017, after falling ill while in transit enroute to the State of Kuwait.

He had just attended a two-day retreat for heads of Liberia's 25 diplomatic and consular missions here in Monrovia from March 9 - 10, 2017.

The late Ambassador Blackett, before his appointment to the State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, served as Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Egypt from 2006 to 2010. Before then, he served as Charge d'Affaires/Chief of Mission of the Republic of Liberia to the United States of America from 1992 to 1993 and Minister Counselor at Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, United States of America from 1989 to 1992.

The late Ambassador Blackett served as Counselor and later Charge d'Affaires at Liberia's Embassy in the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1982 to 1986.

He also served as First Secretary and later Charge d'Affaires at Liberia's Embassy in the Kingdom of Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Economic Community from 1978 to 1982.

Before joining Liberia's diplomatic service, the late Ambassador Blackett served as Deputy Director, Bureau of General Accounting at the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements will be announced later.