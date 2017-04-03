Liberia: Senate to Confirm Nascorp Boss?

Despite communication on the floor of the plenary of the Liberian Senate prohibiting tenure for officers of this government as it fades away, the Senate committee on national social security and welfare has completed confirmation process of the renamed National social Security and Welfare Corporation boss Dewitt Von Ballmoos.

The communication which was filed by Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Lawrence stated that the Liberian Senate should put a halt to the appointment of all presidential appointees who serve for period.

However, Sen. Lawrence's communication was placed on hold and was never read though it was placed on the agenda of the Senate's Thursday, March 30, 2017 sitting.

Von Ballmoos was recently named by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to again spearhead the NASCORP for another five year period following the end of his last tenure.

Appearing before the committee, Von Ballmoos said he intends to extend some of the many developments the corporation is currently undertaking to other parts of the country, particularly to the southeast.

Von Ballmoos put all of the many projects carried out by NASCROP in Montserrado County and its environs at over US$81 million while, the entity has about US$30 million in its account.

He named the current Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) building at ELWA Junction, the Brewerville Housing Units and other projects as major development to be extended into other parts of the country.

He disclosed that NASCORP is doing very well under his watch in ensuring that people who are pensioned get their just benefits, though benefits come in the currency one contributes while working.

Ballmoos denied media reports that the entity has never being audited over the last 10 years, noting that the entity is audited every year, though he could not provide proof.

Meanwhile, the committee is expected to submit its findings to plenary for further action during its next session.