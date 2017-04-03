Liberia: 'Brumskine Supported War'

All has not been going well for Liberty Party political leader, Charles Walker Brumskine, since he came out strong against Vice President Joseph Boakai in response to claims that he is being supported by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Amongst series of vituperations and flagellating comments are claims coming from the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) that he (Brumskine) supported the civil war that decimated the country beyond repairs.

NDC Vice Chairman for Administration, Ciapha S. Gbollie alleged that the Liberty Party presumptive standard-bearer was instrumental in support of the civil war, which he said was never about liberating and uniting the people but about self-serving individuals to grab political power for plunder, self-enrichment, and vengeance.

Insisting that Brumskine benefited from such gimmick, the Gbollie also cited that he is part of the remnants of the old order that is noted for "arrogance and the lack of remorsefulness."

He said the LP strongman is entrenched with the old order, and stressed "the class he belongs to believes that they are the only ones that should preside over the state and control economic power while vast majority of the population remains poor farmers and house boys and girls."

The NDC which is a conglomeration of few parties including the Free Democratic Party of which Gbollie is the chairman has since pledged his support to the presidential bid of vice president Boakai.

Gbollie who spoke at the weekend said Brumskine has been a strong supporter of detained former Liberia's President Charles Taylor whose record is unhidden regarding the destruction of Liberia and his alleged plan to destabilize the sub region.

Brumskine served as President Pro Tempe of the Liberian Senate during the regime of President Taylor but resigned on policy differences and fled the country. He wondered why Cllr. Brusmkine would liken vice president Joseph N. Boakai to self-serving individuals who exploit political opportunism, exploit the people, destroy the country, and enrich themselves at the peril of ordinary people, including struggling women, children, and students.

"NDC sees Cllr. Brumskine's comments as ill- advised and as an outburst of emotion bordered on fear of the vice president. It has become clear that Boakai has emerged as the hope and unifying force for ordinary liberals and as such, has become a threat and obstacle to the interest of the relics of the establishment class in its desperate political desire to maintain the old political status quo after President Sirleaf's tenure expires", he added.

According to him, any leader failing to admit the problems in Liberia and who pretends that the settlers versus the indigenous majority problem had ceased to exist, such a person is either a fake leader or a downright political demagogue that is undeserved to lead.

Tacitly commenting on Brumskine's choice for running mate, Gbollie he noted that it is sufficient to handpick someone from the indigenous group as vice presidential running mate since according to Gbollie addressing native-settler" divide in Liberia requires actions, something Brumskine has since not demonstrated over the years.

"Can Cllr. Brumskine reconcile Liberia? Is he oblivious of the country-Congo divide in Liberia? Can he tell us which leader in the history of Liberia that has solves the country-Congo divide whether by reconciliation or far reaching reforms", he asked.

"We saw Charles Taylor to whom Brumskine served as a legal advisor, slaughter many indigenous political leaders under the pretext of war. He killed Jackson F. Doe, Gabriel Kpolleh, David Dwayen, Stephen Yekerson, Sam Dokie and his family, vice president Enoch Dogolea, John Yomie among others primarily because of the country-Congo divide. What was Brumskine stance on these killings," he further alleged.

The NDC vice chair further claimed that the fundamental issue on good and democratic governance that Brumskine fails to address is one that borders on conflict of interest which the current Code of Conduct has deliberately failed to address, saying "he is legal advisor for major transnational and multinational corporations in Liberia (LAC, ArcelorMittal, etc.) and he is running for the higher seat in government. How does he address this critical government issue", he cautioned.

"Is he prepared to serve under the True Whig Party, Tub man and Richard Henries, for example, while serving as associate justice of the Supreme Court and speaker of the House Of Representation respectively, and he simultaneously served as lawyer for Firestone Rubber Plantation and LAMCO companies. They used their public positions to protect the interest of private companies and suppress local people and trade unions. These are the issues Cllr. Brumskine should address, and not distract from the fundamental issues ", he stressed.

Commenting on the Liberty Party standard bearer's latest comments that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is not supporting the LP and his candidacy, Gbollie said he considered this as highly untrue and misleading on grounds that the President has a hand in the submission of Brumskine credentials to ECOWAS as Liberia's representative to that body; albeit he was rejected and Dr. Toga Gayweah McIntosh was preferred to him Brumskine; to exhibit his greed for power and wealth his fame demonstrated great interest in the job failing to realize that his past actions against ECOWAS could have grave future consequences.