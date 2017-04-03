3 April 2017

Liberia Government (Monrovia)

Liberia: Amid 150 Days Actionable Progress - President Sirleaf Urges Collaboration, Communication, Cooperation

Julijuah, Bomi County: President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has urged Cabinet to ensure collaboration, effective communication and unhindered cooperation if the government must achieve its 150 days of actionable progress along the last mile of 290 days.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader was speaking last week during a two-day Cabinet Retreat in Julijuah, Bomi County. She challenged her Cabinet about the need to find innovative ways to fund and take achievable action with a view to leaving the next administration a solid foundation from where it would build upon. She said "Keeping our promise to Liberians; Nice things don't happen, unless you make them happen."

As part of the 150 days Action Plan, the administration is committed to providing the next government a solid foundation to continue the peace and to achieve the change that Liberia needs. Cabinet mandated a National Transition Plan, Ministries, Agencies and Commissions Transition; Civil Service Transition, Assets Transition, Security and Rule of Law Transition.

In the execution plan for the 150 days - 37 actions were captured under agriculture, education, health, energy, ICT, roads, water, ports, commerce and public buildings. This would allow the President Delivery Unity (PDU) to oversee the timely delivery of the 150 plan while Cabinet will provide support to focus on success plan through dedicated Cabinet Meetings for regular updates.

Cabinet has further mandated that the Democratic Transition priorities and ensures the first transition from one democratically elected government to another in this lifetime is fully realized. In order to for various Ministries, Agencies and Commissions to leave the next administration accurate and comprehensive information on assets, ideas, and plans, the Cabinet Secretariat in concert with the Office of the President will set a time for compliance.

The two-day Cabinet Retreat ended with a commitment for renewal, rededication and determination to remain Strong on the Last Mile in furtherance of achieving the achievable.

