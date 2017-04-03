Liberia: Ms Liberia Celebrates Birthday With Students - Lauds Nobel Liberia for Support

Monrovia — Miss Liberia, Ms. Wokie Dolo last Friday, March 31, 2017, joyously celebrated her 25th birthday anniversary with students of the Soul Clinic Public School in Paynesville, the suburb of Monrovia, Montserrado County.

The occasion which was jammed packed due to the anticipation of residents of the area to take a glance of Miss Liberia on the campus of the school saw students, teaching staff and administration expressing excitement over the decision made by the Liberian Queen to celebrate her birthday with students of their school, and to make a generous presentation of educational materials.

Speaking to the students, the brilliant and eloquent Miss. Liberia urged students of the institution to be more serious in their lesson if they are to become respected future leaders.

"Any of you here today can be Miss Liberia like me or President like our President Ellen Johnson or member of the House of Representative and Senator, provided you are serious in your lesson," Ms. Dolo told the over 200 students of the institution.

She lauded Nobel Liberia, an institution she serves as its New Brand Ambassador for the level of support being received for her numerous projects currently being undertaken, and said she was overwhelmed to celebrate with the students of the Soul Clinic Public School.

Earlier, little Esther K. Mulbah of K-2 presented a birthday card to Ms. Liberia, and thanked her for using their school campus to celebrate her 25th birthday anniversary.

For his part, the Principal of the school, Mohammed Kromah praised Ms. Dolo for selected his school for the celebration of her birth anniversary.

"The presence of Miss Liberia on our campus is an opportunity for our students many of whom who never saw the Liberian Queen to see her; I am overwhelmed for this opportunities, "Principal Kromah speaking to journalists during the program noted.

Following the presentation of educational materials including copybooks pens and pencils to the students, the Liberian Queen further made available to the students food stuffs to the kids for their mini lunch after the program.

Some parents who were opportune to see for the first time the Liberian Queen expressed gladness and spoke highly of her brilliant discussion with the students.