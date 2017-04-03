Liberia: National Health Institute Director Calls for Investment in Young People

Monrovia — After a week-long clinical course in tropical and emerging infectious diseases for clinicians and lab professionals in Monrovia, the Deputy Director General for Technical Services at the National Public Health Institute says it's time that the country invest in young people to improve the health sector.

Dr. Mosoka Fallah, one of the leading health practitioners during the Ebola outbreak said if such is done, Liberia can be on par with other West African Countries.

He spoke at the closure of the of JWARG clinical and training course. The training accordingly is expected to help strengthen clinical skills needed to enhance research capability in West Africa.

The 2014 Ebola epidemic highlighted gaps in local and regional disease data, research capabilities, and resources available to address epidemics in West Africa.

As a result, JWARG was initiated and U.S. and West African partnerships were strengthened to help bridge this gap.

The course included training on several specific diseases of concerns in Liberia, including Ebola, Lassa fever, malaria, typhoid, and HIV, as well as training on sepsis from any cause.

Lectures will also address clinical response to infectious disease threats, including diagnostics, prevention, treatment, and ethics.

Students included clinicians from Liberia, Ghana, and Nigeria who are partnering with JWARG to conduct research.

Physicians and scientists from JWARG's partner institutions in West Africa and the United States taught the course.

"This initiative is a unique collaboration between military and civilian partners in West Africa," said U.S. Ambassador Christine Elder.

"Each group brings unique perspectives and strengths to the table, enabling the Group to develop strategies and capabilities that will help prepare the region for future disease outbreaks."

She noted that the JWARG research protocols seek to help partners understand the pathogens that cause severe illnesses in communities because in their absence the knowledge would not benefit the communities.

Madam Elder cautioned the students to put their best practices into actions in wellness centers, clinics, and hospital throughout their respective countries.

"This seminar confirms the value of reaching beyond individual borders and leveraging the community of health care professionals across West Africa to combat the spread of infectious disease. Each of you brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that can enrich and inspire your colleagues.

Diseases like Malaria, Lassa Fever or Hepatitis don't require a passport to travel across national borders and neither should our collaboration," the American diplomat stated.

The training follows on the establishment of Liberia's first clinical microbiology lab in 40 years at Phebe Hospital, implemented in late 2016 with support from JWARG.

Prior to that, Liberia had no advanced microbiology diagnostic capabilities. This improved capability is critical to the management of infectious diseases.

JWARG efforts in Liberia will also enhance the capabilities of West African physicians, scientists, and institutions to conduct clinical research, build and strengthen research capabilities in the region, provide an effective surveillance mechanism, develop effective countermeasures and also broaden understanding of relevant infectious disease threats. A local partner, Africabio Enterprises, Inc., supports JWARG efforts in Liberia.

The Joint West Africa Research Group (JWARG) is a collaborative initiative launched in 2015 between military, academic and nonprofit organizations to leverage existing research platforms and relationships to improve bio-preparedness in the region.

JWARG partners include the Austere Environment Consortium for Enhanced Sepsis Outcomes (ACESO) at the Naval Medical Research Center, U.S. Military HIV Research Program (MHRP) at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Walter Reed Program-Nigeria, Naval Medical Research Unit 3-Ghana Detachment, African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), The Sabeti lab at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, the Henry Jackson Foundation (HJF), and other military, government and academic institutions. Liberian partners include the medical research division (formerly LIBR) of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), and Phebe Hospital.