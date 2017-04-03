2 April 2017

Liberia: Sable Mining Trial - Prosecution Spurns CBL Governor Appearance

By Kennedy L. Yangian

Monrovia — The chief prosecutor in the Sable Mining trial, Cllr. Daku Mulbah, says the prosecution is no longer interested in the testimony of the Central Bank Governor Milton Weeks.

Cllr. Mulbah's request to the court Friday came after Presiding Judge Yarmie Gbeisay had summoned the bank to come and testify in the case on Friday.

"Prosecution at this stage, in keeping with its right to the production of witnesses, informed this honorable court that it waived now taking the witness stand of its subpoena witness from the Central Bank of Liberia and it need be accordingly in keeping with law pray for another subpoena," said Cllr. Mulbah

He failed to state what led to his eleventh-hour cancellation request to the court which was endorsed by the judge and rejected by the defense counsel.

In its objection to the motion, defense lawyer Cyril Jones asked the court to deny the request on grounds that it is inappropriate.

CBL governor Weeks were among several subpoenaed witnesses that the prosecution has invited during the week to come and provide clarity on the testimonies of witnesses including the Chief Investigator of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

CBL Governor Weeks was asked by the prosecution to appear and give clarity over how commercial banks are regulating the storage of checks of customers.

The prosecution's submission to have the CBL Governor appear came after they expressed frustration over the testimony of the branch manager of the International Bank Edwin Kamanda who said that the International Bank does not have the two checks belonging co-defendant Varney Sherman.

Grand Cape Mount Senator Varney Sherman is among several former and current government officials that are currently on trial.

They have been indicted after the London-based CSO Global Witness accused them of allegedly receiving bribes to change the Public Procurement Act in favor of a British Company.

