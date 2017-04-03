Liberia: Man, 34, Rapes Eight Year-Old Girl in Kakata

A 34 year-old man was arrested by the Liberia National Police for allegedly raping an eight year-old girl. James M. Ballah, a militant of the People's Unification Party in Kakata was on Friday March 31, 2017 arrested at his Buzzi Quarter residence and forwarded to the Kakata detachment women and children protection section of the Liberia National Police where he is currently undergoing investigation.

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen in Kakata over the weekend, the rape survival said Ballah has been in the constant habit of sexually harassing her most especially when her parents are not around.

She said he has on several occasions inserted his finger in her private part with the Thursday action making it the fifth time. The minor further said once her parents left she and her little sister home and Ballah used it as an opportunity and took her in his room and starting using his finger to penetrate her private part and she started screaming when her sister's name indicating that her little sister right away forcibly opened the door and she managed to escape.

According to her, the accused did not stop there; on the following day took her in the same room and subsequently to the kitchen where he started using his finger on her, a situation she said she did not explain to her mother.

The minor explained that accused for the third time took her in the room after her little sister had gone to clean their thimble (used to store urine in the room) which their mother instructed them to clean and get to bed while she was about to go and have her hair plaited.

She narrated that she again started shouting and her mother started asking why they were causing noise but she did not explain it to her parents. According to her, on Thursday Ballah attacked her and started fingering her and she escaped from him and went to their door but he followed her, thereby leaving her with no other alternative but to shout with her mother's name and her mother got outside.

For his part, the father of minor, Varvee Jabateh said each time he and his wife go on their land Ballah has the brave mind to take their daughter in his room and starts to finger her.

He stated that on Thursday Ballah chased his daughter from outdoor into the walk way of their house undress her and started using his finger on her, noting that the minor called her mother and said "oh mama enh you see Dee Dee he is always fingering me, he is fingering me!

According to him, before his wife could get outside the accused has already ran outside and he was seen sitting among other children playing game on his phone. He said this happened when their daughter wasted dirty water that her mother who is nearly nine months pregnant wipes her skin after they have returned from their land in the evening.

The father of the minor disclosed that his wife respond to the girl was not to lie on the people's married man but little girl said James uses his finger on her anytime they (parents) leave the house.

He added that his wife said looking at the nature of the case he decided to call her neighbors including a pastor who appealed to her to not allow her husband know about the situation and that they will launch an inquiry and later report to her, something she agreed.

Jabateh averred that the suspect told the inquiry team that little girl hit him twice while she was going in and out; stating that it was from that backdrop he ran behind her and knock on her.

He stated that after he returned from watching a football game he saw his wife sweating and crying and when he asked, his wife explained the story to him without delay and he later took his daughter to Modern Clinic for checkup and the nurses reported that his daughter was raped.

Jabateh noted that the next morning he reported the case to the women and children protection section of the Liberia National Police and he was given document to take his daughter to C.H. Rennie Hospital for checkup, pointing out that similar report was given to him.

He used the occasion to call on the government to prosecute Ballah according to the law of the Republic of Liberia.