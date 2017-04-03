Liberia: 'Outstanding Investment'

In the face of increasing demand for infrastructure development after the cessation of the 14-year civil conflict in which the port was nearly in ruin, a civil society group under the banner Consortium of Civil Society Organizations in Liberia has named the newly constructed five-star Hotel Buchanan as outstanding and security friendly investment of the year 2017-2018 in Grand Bassa County.

According to the officer-in-charge of the organization, Maxi Henria said Hotel Buchanan has added value to the tourism sector of the country and has also helped to reduce the unemployment rate.

The officer-in-charge spoke over the weekend in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County when his group certificated Hotel Buchanan as outstanding and security friendly investment of the year 2017/2018.

"The construction of this five-star hotel will help bring serious competition were other business community will seriously think about investing in the rural areas instead of Monrovia". Mr. Hernia said.

He further stressed that their group selected Hotel Buchanan based on several key issues, the employment of over 32 Liberians especially selecting them from Buchanan also training them for the job are sufficient reasons to honor to the management of the hotel for.

He also named the location of the huge investment carried out by Hotel Buchanan especially in rural Liberia as some of the reasons for honoring the institution. "We like to commend you and the Board for this huge investment that has brought pride to the Buchanan".

The civil society activist also pleaded with government to continue empowering investors who are willing to invest in rural Liberia to give hope to people in that part of the country.

"With this, we believe, it will help government with its decentralization plan throughout the country by helping to reduce poverty." Maxi Hernia also added. Responding to the honor, the general manager of Hotel Buchanan, Mohammed Jouni lauded the consortium for the recognition and hoped to do more by expanding the facilities.

Jouni also promised that his institution is expected to construct a resort that will also provide job opportunities to 20 Liberians in the coming six months. "We are humbly pleased with this certificate of honor that your group has bestowed upon us; this will make us to work harder in extending our investment throughout the country". Mr. Jouni said.

Hotel Buchanan contained 60 rooms including presidential suit, junior suit, conference hall and restaurant with a high speed Wi-Fi system among others.