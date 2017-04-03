Liberia: 'You Deserve Appreciation'

Friends of Melvin Saye Sendolo Garpeh in collaboration with Citizens Alliance for the Election of Garpeh in District eight (FOG/CAGED8) says all citizens of district in Nimba County deserve all the appreciation for fully participating in the just ended voter registration process.

In a press release, the group said the citizens of the district played a significant role in the crucial impending legislative and presidential elections in the country. They added that the attendance and support when translated into reality will influence long-term development across the district.

According to the group that is pushing for the election of the lecturer in public administration at the University of Liberia to contest the legislative seat of Nimba County district eight, the people of the district must be commended for the first step in obtaining the voter registration cards (decision making tools), saying it is significant to the forward match of the district.

"Once again, we want to acknowledge and thank you all who left your various busy schedules from February 1 to March 14, 2017 to walked distances, struggled with hunger, stood under the sun, just to ensure that the district is redeemed by registering to vote this October 10, 2017. We also thank those who were not able to be part of the process for different reasons; we still count on you, reach out to somebody about FOG comes October 10.We frankly compliment you all for your participation and support," the group said in a release.

The group also added that it appreciates the cooperation of the people, residents and National Elections Commission's workers who with all the demonstrated challenges in very difficult situations and conditions still helped in providing the freedom and the necessary environment in the maintenance and obligation of their constitutional fulfillment before the October elections.

At the same time, the FOG/CAGED8 has disclosed that since the participation of Melvin Saye Sendolo Garpeh in the 2011 legislative election for the first time where he came very close to the 53rd incumbent, citizens of the district have always been asking him to contest the impending elections.

"Let the message go forth and clear that we have accepted after series of resounding endorsements from cross sections of the citizenry-that points to the spirit of renewal and hope for this nation... As such, you can be assured of representative candidature of our political leader and vision bearer in electoral district eight in Nimba County.

This will be the first time in a long time, given the history of the district, that the youth will be represented in the national political theater to promulgate the majority of the electorates' interest consistent with the national development agenda," the group further added.

Citing Biblical backing, the group indicated that it is not in the pending elections as participants, but to win for all. FOG/CAGED8 is meanwhile calling on citizens and residents of district eight to join the 'winning team' by going all out to encourage everyone to make use of the VRCs in supporting Melvin Saye Sendolo Garpeh as the next representative of the district for the ensuring elections in line with 'Think Liberia, Build Liberia & Love Liberia.

"The executives and members of (FOG/CAGED8) are cognizant of the facts that district must meet its social, political, academic and systemic economic freedom, which we all know it is our fundamental goal in long-term sustainability and peace of the district. This is time to demonstrate absolute commitment and true spirit of nationalism together along this journey. This will unite and keep us stronger together, focus as we win it for all," the group indicated in the release.

The Friends of Melvin Saye Sendolo Garpeh is both humanitarian and political organization that strives for the well-being of the district, county and country in general.