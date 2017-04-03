Liberia: 118 Sex Workers Identified

In June 2015, Stop AIDS in Liberia (SAIL) conducted a four-day sexual reproductive, health and rights workshop in the Borough of New Kru Town, West Point, Paynesville and Sinkor with 118 sex workers, National AIDS Commission 2015 report revealed.

According to the report, the exercise targeted drug users (intravenous), men sleeping with men (gay) and other sexual minority groups in areas identified as hotspots for transmission.

SAIL was established with the objective to create HIV and AIDS awareness targeting youth, sex workers and people living with HIV (PLHIV). The mission of SAIL is to contribute to the reduction of the spread of HIV through human right advocacy, treatment, education, prevention program, care and support to PLHIV and other vulnerable groups, including key population such as people inject drugs, men who have sex with men and other sexual minority groups in the country.

The report also catalogued the achievements of another group Liberia Network of People Living with HIV (LIBEP+). "During the period under review LIBNEP+ achieved the following despite restrictions on movement associated with Ebola, a total of 18,778 people were reached with information and or care for HIV and AIDS communities," the report indicated.

According to the report also, 5,740 condoms were distributed, 24 advocacy radio programs were held throughout the country to increase in knowledge on HIV and AIDS and its impacts.

"A total of 3,835 psychosocial services were given to PLHIV and their families in several communities to increase treatment and strengthen families' acceptance of people living with HIV and AIDS," the National AIDS Commission 2015 report revealed.

LIBNEP+, a local NGO, was established in April 2011 to serve as an organ for coordination, advocacy for support groups and associations and associations of people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. The group is established in the 15 political sub divisions of the country with membership of five associations including LIWEN, LIGHT, PLAL, EAL and ALL+. It has also established and strengthened regional offices in Bong, Tubmanburg, Fish Town, Zwedru and Buchanan.

In a report released over the weekend by Rescue alternative Liberia (RAL), rape still remains a major problem facing the country despite the huge attention. It also said child prostitution is on the increase and those involved are between the ages 13-16 years and they are in street corners trading for sex.