Gambia: 30 Crr Youth Trained On Food Processing, Preservation

The Jamaa School of Food Processing and Preservation (SOFPP) in collaboration with the CRR Regional Youth and Sports Office recently concluded a five-day training session on food processing and preservation, at the Janjangbureh Youth Center.

The synergy was aimed at building the capacity of the youth in food processing and preservation so as to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

Addressing the participants, Pa Nfansu Darboe, the chief executive officer (CEO) for Kuntaur Area Council, outlined the importance of the training, saying the government has given youth development prominence in its development agenda.

"Building the capacity of youth, who constitutes the bulk of our national population, especially in the area of food processing and preservation, would go a long way in enhancing food security in the country," he noted.

He called on the beneficiaries to take maximum advantage of the opportunity accorded to them, noting that the training was the first of its kind in the region.

Darboe urged participants to transfer the skills acquired during the training to their colleagues within their respective communities.

He reiterated the Council's resolve to youth empowerment, noting that the Council recently conducted youth engagement and participation project in collaboration with the VSO, the regional youth office and other concerned partners.

The Regional Youths and Sport Coordinator Musa Jarra, said youth played an important role in the development of the country.

"It is clear that any country want to sustain its socio economic development endeavors, must invest on the scream of the society; that is young people. It is our collective responsibility in empowering our young people. I want to challenge the young people to make best use of the opportunity in order to become productive and responsible citizens". he stated.

He remarked that the government of The Gambia is committed to youth development as well as creating the enabling environment in their advancement.

While commending the government of The Gambia for its efforts to youth empowerment and development, he indicated that 30 young people drawn from the 11 districts across CRR underwent the training.

He hailed Kuntaur Area Council and the proprietor of Jamaa SOFPP for training the young people in the region.

The proprietor of Jamaa of Food Processing and Preservation, who doubles as the programme facilitator, Abdou Bojang said the training was aimed at developing the skills of young people so that they could become innovative and self-employed.

Bojang asserted that the programme would contribute greatly in the socio-economic development of the country, as it would greatly addressed food insecurity, poverty and illegal migration through building the capacity of youth to venture in business.

Isatou J. Jallow and Mama Camara, both participants, while expressing appreciations to the organisers, commended Kuntaur Area Council for the support they are rendering to young people.

The duo promised to make best use of the skills acquired during the training.