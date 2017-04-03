Ghana: Er Minister Tours Wassce Centres

press release

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour, has visited a number of selected schools to observe students writing their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Hon. Darfour was accompanied by the Regional Director of Education, Mrs Gertrude Mensah.

The schools visited included the Osino Senior High, Nkawkaw Senior High, Mpraeso Senior High, Kwahu Tafo Senior High and Nkwatia Presbyterian Senior High Schools.

At Oboyan Basic School in Kwahu East District, schools have been closed down due to the activities of Fulani herdsmen which had forced teachers to leave the community and parents to keep their children at home.

The Minister, in an interaction with the people, promised to hold an emergency Regional Security Meeting and urge them to deploy security personnel to the community to resolve the problem.

In a statement, Mrs Mensah appealed to the teachers to return to the community and teach the final year form students at an open place while a long term solution was found to the problem.

In a related development, the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Obed Akwa, has donated sixty (60) pairs of army uniforms with boots to Mpraeso SHS Cadet Corps.

Presenting the items to the school, the Regional Minister reminded the purpose of the donation was for the Cadet Corp to improve their appearance, sharpness and skills.

Source: ISD (Evelyn Harvey)