3 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Jack Jagne Leaves Dalkurd After Four Years

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Gambia winger Omar Jagne, has joined Swedish Division 1 Södra side Ljungskile SK from Superettan club Dalkurd FF.

Jack, as fondly called, signed a two-year contract with the third-tier club thereby ending his four-year stay at Borlänge-based Dalkurd.

"He is a quick and technical player who can be used as a winger and a striker and that suits us perfectly," Ljungskile coach Glenn Ståhl said of his club's thirteenth acquisition.

The 24-year-old is expected to debut for his new club when they host Utsikten BK in their opening match on April 17.

The 5ft 11in forward started his professional career with lower-tier side Falu FK before moving to Dalkurd in 2013, featuring 80 times and netting 18 goals.

