Gambia: GBA Protests Against Appointment of Nigerian Judges

Members of The Gambia Bar Association (GBA) have protested against the appointment of four High Court Judges, which they claimed was not in line with the Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia 1997.

The newly appointed Nigerian High Court Judges are; Justice Edward Ogar, Justice Mathias Olesugun Agboola, Justice Simeon Abi and Justice Matins U. Okoi.

In a statement sent to this medium signed by the secretary general of The Gambia Bar Association, stated that the Bar Association shall proceed to file an action to challenge the said appointments, to seek an order quashing same and to seek the necessary prohibitive relief.

Members of the GBA, the statement added, shall commence a boycott of the courts presided over by the said judges until further notice. It added that the senior members of the GBA, in collaboration with the executive shall engage the Judicial Services Commission and the Executive of the Government through the Minister of Justice to continue the necessary dialogue and consultation for the development and the protection of the administration of justice system.

They added that in line with the above resolutions, the GBA through its Trustees has on the 28th day of March 2017, filed court action against the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) and the Attorney General seeking for the necessary orders from the High Court including the suspension of the letters of appointments of the said Judges pending the hearing of the application before the court.

The GBA, the statement continues, is saddened by the fact that its hopes and aspirations that a transparent mechanism shall be put in place for the appointment of qualified eminent, independent jurists that The Gambian people have yearned for so long have not been respected.

The GBA believes that true justice and independence of the judiciary should not be sacrificed for speedy and superficial appearance of a functioning judiciary.