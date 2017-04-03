Gambia: Remains of December 30th Attackers Exhumed

The remains of Lieutenant Colonel Lamin Sanneh, former commanding officer of the State Guard's Battalion, Captain Njaga Jagne of 149 Infantry Battalion of the Kentucky National Guard in the U.S. and Alhagie Nyass have been exhumed.

The three men were buried in a single grave in Tintinba Forest Military Ranch, in Foni.

Their grave was shown to investigators by a one time member of the "Junglers", most of whom have been arrested and confessing to the crimes they committed during the 22-year of the former government.

The three men were killed on 30th December when they attacked the State House trying to unseat former President Yahya Jammeh, who was on a private visit in Dubai. After their death, it was rumoured that their remains were given to crocodiles, which has now proven wrong. The remains were exhumed by forensic experts on Friday and they are currently deposited at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

In an interview with journalists inside the forest, Inspector Foday Conta, spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force said the Military Ranch was specifically meant for Iranian training team to train members of The Gambia Armed Forces with heavy weapons.

Asked why most of their bodies still looked fresh, PRO Conta said after their death nearly four years ago, people expect their bodies to decompose or start decomposing, but their corpses were kept at the mortuary and chemicals were applied to their bodies to prevent them from decomposing.

"This is an ongoing investigation, what we will do is to handover the bodies to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital's Mortuary for further medical examination to be conducted on them, such as forensic to identify them and also ascertain the course of their death."

PRO Conta said once the investigation and other examination are done, their bodies will be handover to their respective families for a dignified burial. "We are doing our investigation professionally with the suspects, who identified to our investigators the place and other places."

Family Account

The exhumation was done under a heavy security presence, and witnessed by the family members of the deceased, who shared their feelings with reporters.

Mamudu Malick Jagne, late Njaga Jagne's first cousin said, it is a difficult and painful period for The Gambia as a whole and for all the families in the country. "We are all one and we are a human body, if you cut the finger, the whole body feels it, if you hurt one family in the Gambia, the country feels it."

He said they wanted the facts to be established and let the Gambian people know what had happened and what to do next; that is a decision for the whole country to do. "We should build intuition to avoid such things happening in the Gambia anymore and that can be only done not to worship individuals but building strong intuition and follow the rule of law."

Bai Malla Jagne, a brother to Njaga, said Njaga was killed almost four years ago, adding that having seen his remains made him feels that the Njaga died today. "My brother was living a good life in the States; he didn't come to Gambia for position or any other thing, but to rescue fellow citizens." He called on the government to build a monument for his remembrance; he is gone but shall never be forgotten.

Momodou B.E. Njie, said his nephew Colonel Lamin Sanneh, whom he brought up when he was three years old, was discharged as commander of State Guard and he later travelled to United States, and he came to salvage the country and in the process he lost his life.

Mamudu Njie, said when his nephew Alhagie Jaja Nyass was killed, he and his sister (Alhagie's mother) were arrested and detained at the National Intelligence Agency. "I was released after one month but my sister spent eight months under detention." He said the NIA seized their new car and machine for the boat which is yet to be recovered and is calling for justice to be served.

Former Government's Statement following the Attack

On Tuesday, 30th December, 2014, at 2am GMT, the State House was attacked by a well-equipped, well-funded group of Gambian terrorists living in the U.S.A., U.K., Germany and Senegal with support from their collaborators abroad with sophisticated automatic machine guns and assault rifles.

Five of these attackers launched their assault from the main gate of the State House by the Albert Market while the three others attempted to enter through the rear gate by Marina Parade.

The leader of the attackers was Lamin Sanneh (codename 'Gibia'), a former Lieutenant Colonel of the Gambia Armed Forces and former Commander of the State Guards Battalion who was dismissed from the GAF and fled to Senegal and then to the U.S.

He was accompanied by Njaga Jagne (codename'Bandit'), a retired Captain of the U.S. Army; Baboucarr Lowe, a former Warrant Officer Class 2 of The Gambia Armed Forces referred to as 'Bai Lo' who was wanted in connection with drugs and fled to Senegal and then to Germany; former Private Modou Njie (codename'Mike') of the Gambia Armed Forces and Private Landing Sonko (codename 'Young'), an active member of the Gambia Armed Forces who was on study leave, was a former orderly of Ex-Lt. Col. Sanneh.

During the exchange of fire at the main gate, Sanneh and Jagne were killed. Lowe and Sonko escaped while Modou Njie was captured and is currently helping the intelligence and security services in their investigations. Glass windows and buildings pockmarked by bullets can be vividly seen by the gate.

The attackers from the rear gate included Musa Sarr, Ex-Lance Corporal of the Gambia Armed Forces (codename 'Kampama'); retired U.S. Army Sergeant Papa Faal and Alhagie Nyass, a former personnel of the defunct Gambia National Gendarmerie and one Dawda Bojang. Faal positioned a heavy machine gun by the entrance of the Accidents & Emergency Unit of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital and repeatedly fired rounds at the gate. Nyass who attempted to ram his vehicle into the gate was shot dead. Dawda Bojang who was dressed in military uniform and body armour and positioned by a heavy machine gun was also killed. Musa Sarr and Papa Faal fled leaving behind their equipment and military attires.

Other members of the group were stationed at Brufut Heights, some 25 kilometres from Banjul, the capital city. They were:

Cherno M Njie (codename 'John'), the main sponsor of the attackers and proposed Interim Leader. He fled the country after the attack failed.

Alhagie Saidy Barrow (codename 'X') was the coordinator of the group, responsible for logistics and clearing of their weapons and other gadgets from the seaport.

Dawda Bojang, Ex-Private of Gambia Armed Forces who deserted in 2014

Mustapha Faal is a Gambian resident in Germany. He deserted the group before the attack. His whereabouts are not known.

According to documents retrieved from the attackers, this group was to arrest and kill Service Chiefs and other individuals. The team was awaiting the taking over of the State House by the attackers and for the proposed leader, Cherno M. Njie to take over the reins of power. All the four escaped and Cherno M Njie and Papa Faal are facing legal charges in the United States.

After the confrontation and the defeat of the attackers by the security forces, a large quantity of arms were retrieved which included:

Two (2) Heavy Machine Guns with telescopic sights

Seventeen (17) M&P 15 individual assault rifles with aiming devices

Nine (9) AKM automatic Assault Rifles

Four (4) Light Machine Guns

Three (3) pistols

One (1) Night Vision Goggle, (although FBI reports that the group had two)

Eleven sat Pro Communication devices. Theses gadgets were intended to be used for communication among themselves and to communicate to the outside world when they have destroyed the communication infrastructure in the country after failing to capture the State House.

Seventeen (17) body armour

Twenty (20) webbing jackets

Five (5) camel bags.

It is clear from the documents retrieved from the attackers that this operation was well-planned. The documents revealed their intention to destroy key infrastructure including the Central Bank of the Gambia building, Denton Bridge, GAMTEL House and Kotu Power Station among other national assets.

It was also discovered that the codename the attackers used to refer to the President of the Republic of The Gambia was "CHUCK". This is the same code name that the US Secret Services used to refer to His Excellency, the President during the last US-Africa Leaders' Summit in Washington DC.

While we continue to assess the situation and developments, the Government of The Gambia under the leadership of His Excellency, the President, Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr. Yahya A.J.J Jammeh assures all citizens, residents and all true friends of The Gambia near and far, that the security and stability of the Republic of The Gambia will never be compromised.

The Gambia will continue to depend only on Allah, the Almighty for the peace, security and prosperity of our proud and dignified people.

The Government of The Gambia thanks all those countries that have expressed their genuine goodwill and solidarity with The Gambia in the wake of this terrorist attack.