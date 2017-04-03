3 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Defence Cross Examines Narcotics Officer

By Isatou M Ceesay

The lawyer representing suspected drug peddlers has cross-examined John Sylva, a narcotics officer on the two counts against Ebrima Ndow, Bakary Jarju, Pa Matarr Darboe, Ousman Dumbuya and Abdoulie Chaw.

The five are being tried before a traveling magistrate, Ebrima L. Bittaye in Sibanor. They were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves to commit an offence, by having in their possession separate quantities of prohibited drugs 45kg, 500g, 48kg, 460g cannabis sativa for the purpose of drug trafficking on the 13th day of February, 2017, at Bullock and other diverse places, in the West Coast Region of The Gambia.

During cross examination, Defence Counsel Pa Harry Jammeh, asked the narcotics officer whether the first accused Ebrima Ndow was arrested on the same day with his co-accused persons. The officer replied in the negative.

The defence lawyer further asked, the witness as to whether the said suspected cannabis was found on his client's possession. He replied that it was not found in his possession but his co-accused confirmed that he was the one driving the vehicle that was carrying the suspected cannabis sativa.

The lawyer put it to the witness that, he [witness] was only relying on what his client's co-accused told him, which should have been verified before arresting him.

Inspector H. Bah, the prosecuting officer for the Drug Law Enforcement Agency applied for an adjournment to enable him to bring prosecution witness 2 in court. His application was granted and the case was adjourned to 12 April, 2017.

