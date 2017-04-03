Gambia: Steve's Yanbian Continue Early Season Struggles

Scorpions winger Bubacarr Trawally's Yanbian Funde have continued their struggles in the Chinese Super League with their latest defeat coming against Guangzhou R&F on Saturday.

Steve, as fondly called, played the entire match and had a penalty appeal turned down, but that wasn't enough as visiting Guangzhou secured the 1-0 win through a goal from Israeli striker Eran Zahavi.

Yanbian lie 14th on the 16-team league table with just one point after three outings. They will be hoping to secure their first points of the season when they visit Axel Witsel and Alexandre Pato's Tianjin Quanjian on Sunday.