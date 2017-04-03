3 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Government Officials Meet to Discuss Development Plans

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Jammeh

On Friday, senior officials from various government departments, agencies and ministries of the country gathered at a hotel in Kololi to discuss the next National Development Plans (NDP) of The Gambia.

The consultative meeting, which was organised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MOFEA), provided an opportunity for permanent secretaries and heads of government departments and agencies to review and update their sector objectives and priorities in the draft national development plan document.

Speaking at the meeting, Lamin Camara, permanent secretary at the MOFEA, said the meeting forms part of the formulation process of the Programme for Accelerated Growth and Employment's (PAGE) successor, the NDP that seeks to mainstream the SDGs and other internationally agreed commitments into their national development agenda.

"This is the first engagement under the new government aimed at sensitizing permanent secretaries and heads of government departments and agencies on the process of formulating the NDP, the emerging priorities, and to have their inputs in refining the priorities and the roadmap for finalizing the NDP," he noted.

According to him, these plans would build on the gains registered during the PAGE implementation and address the challenges encountered with a view to achieving the development objectives to the current regime for a better Gambia. "Its theme is to achieve sustainable inclusive growth and prosperity through strategies that are highlighted in its four pillars," he explained.

Lamin Sanneh, Director of administration at The Gambia Prison Services, highlighted the significance of this meeting, saying it has availed them to meet and discuss crucial matters pertaining to NDP. "My participation in this gathering is pertinent as security is key in any development process," he said.

Doctor Bamba Banja, permanent secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters, pointed out that his ministry comprises departments that are key in national development. "I thank MOFEA for organising such a productive meeting that is dealing with developmental matters of our nation", he said.

Gambia

Gambia Bar Association Protests Appointment of Nigerian Judges

Members of The Gambia Bar Association, GBA, have protested against the appointment of four High Court judges, which they… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.