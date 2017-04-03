Gambia: Truth Foundation Donates Medical Items to MOHSW

The Truth Foundation-The Gambia in partnership with their counterparts in the United Kingdom, recently donated medical items to the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The items were donated by A Trustee of the Foundation, Kaylegh Bojang based in U.K.

At a presentation ceremony held at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare conference room, Dr. Samba Ceesay, deputy director of Health Services, acknowledged the importance of the gesture, further describing the move as timely.

While thanking the donors for the move, Ceesay promised that the items would be given to those who need it most.

"We are delighted about the donation and I want to assure our donors that the items would be put into good use," he added.

Abdoulie Corr, manager of the Truth Foundation, thanked the donors for supplementing the country's health sector.

Corr went on to thank the founder of the Foundation, for being supportive to the country's socio-economy development endeavors.

He recalled that for the past two years, Mr Charles Barber has been very supportive to the community of Cheesay village, in the North Bank Region.

He added; "Gambians are very much appreciative of his support to the needy and the women in general."

Speaking earlier, the founder of The Truth Foundation, Charles, revealed that the foundation was founded by him and one of the trustees of the foundation in the person of Kaylegh.

According to him, the donation included medical items meant for the people of the Gambia, adding that his trustees were doing everything possible to support the country's health sector.