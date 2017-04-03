Gambia: Ndong Says Morocco Camp Important in Team Building

The head coach of the Gambia's Senior National Team has told The Observer Sports that the training camp in Morocco was one of the most important part of the process of team building, and also being the last FIFA friendly dates before the first game in the coming qualifying rounds.

Coach Sang Ndong and his Scorpions returned to Banjul on earl hours of last Thursday after a training camp in Morocco, where they also had two friendly international matches during their stay in Rabat.

The Scorpions opened their camp with a warm up match to Moroccan U-23 side where they lost by the narrowest of margins, but moved up with intent to beat the national team of the Central African Republic 2-1 in their final friendly at the beginning of the week, with goals from Modou Barrow and Mustapha Carayol.

"Both games played were of great importance as this was a very rare opportunity to have all the required players present in a squad. The first game against Morocco was not up to standard as the camp was officially opened on the 22nd March and most of the players were sill reporting up to the day of the first game 23rd March, and were not available for the first game and we lost 2-1. But after four days training, the team came out stronger and better against CAR," he told The Observer Sports.

According to Sang Ndong, he was very impressed with the comportment and performance of the players and looking forward to have all the players for the game against Benin in June for the Afcon qualifiers' opener.

On his scouting mission in Europe before the training camp in Rabat, the former Gambian international said the European tour was a very successful one, but was a very hectic ten days to visit five countries. "Lot of young Gambian players were identified, some were convinced, but still got some want to live their dreams to play for their European countries, but the doors are still open and we shall continue pursuing them."

Ndong, who registered his first win against CAR since his appointment, recommended for other tours to be organized, but with much more time. He also hailed his technical team together with the FF and Government that did everything to make sure that the camp happened.