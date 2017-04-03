3 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: RCBS Boosts Amdali Immigration Post

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olimatou Coker

The Rotary Club of Brusubi-Serekunda (RCBS) recently extended a helping hand to the Amdali Immigration Post in the North Bank Region. The donated items, which was part of the humanitarian club's contribution to humanity, included: TV sets, ceiling fans and satellite receiver.

Dr.Vincent De Moses N.T.N. Kalala, chartered president of Rotary Club of Brusubi-Serekunda handed over the items to the beneficiaries.

Presenting the items, Dr. Kalala expressed delight on behalf of the club to provide such assistance.

He affirmed that the humanitarian Club is committed to complementing government's efforts so as to create conducive working environment for the staff of the Immigration Department, and by extension, passengers in the area.

Dr. Kalala underscored the importance of security and went on to stress the need for collective efforts to help the country's security forces in enhancing effective service delivery.

The renowned Rotarian used the opportunity to reaffirm his club's resolve to support the department in other areas of concern.

Receiving the donation, Officer Commanding Ahmed Faal, hailed the move taken by the humanitarian club, describing the move as timely.

OC Fall indicated that the border post is strategically located and handles a number of passengers on a daily basis.

He thus lauded Dr. Kalala and his club members for complementing government's efforts.

"We are very grateful and happy to receive you in our midst today. You are indeed a true friend and partners of The Gambia and the Gambian populace. This support would now make life easy for us in the execution of our duties," he added.

He called on other philanthropists to emulate the rotary club.

The event was graced by senior staff of the Immigration Department in the area.

Gambia

Gambia Bar Association Protests Appointment of Nigerian Judges

Members of The Gambia Bar Association, GBA, have protested against the appointment of four High Court judges, which they… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.