Gambia: RCBS Boosts Amdali Immigration Post

The Rotary Club of Brusubi-Serekunda (RCBS) recently extended a helping hand to the Amdali Immigration Post in the North Bank Region. The donated items, which was part of the humanitarian club's contribution to humanity, included: TV sets, ceiling fans and satellite receiver.

Dr.Vincent De Moses N.T.N. Kalala, chartered president of Rotary Club of Brusubi-Serekunda handed over the items to the beneficiaries.

Presenting the items, Dr. Kalala expressed delight on behalf of the club to provide such assistance.

He affirmed that the humanitarian Club is committed to complementing government's efforts so as to create conducive working environment for the staff of the Immigration Department, and by extension, passengers in the area.

Dr. Kalala underscored the importance of security and went on to stress the need for collective efforts to help the country's security forces in enhancing effective service delivery.

The renowned Rotarian used the opportunity to reaffirm his club's resolve to support the department in other areas of concern.

Receiving the donation, Officer Commanding Ahmed Faal, hailed the move taken by the humanitarian club, describing the move as timely.

OC Fall indicated that the border post is strategically located and handles a number of passengers on a daily basis.

He thus lauded Dr. Kalala and his club members for complementing government's efforts.

"We are very grateful and happy to receive you in our midst today. You are indeed a true friend and partners of The Gambia and the Gambian populace. This support would now make life easy for us in the execution of our duties," he added.

He called on other philanthropists to emulate the rotary club.

The event was graced by senior staff of the Immigration Department in the area.