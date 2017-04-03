Gambia: Accused - I Will Kill You and Cut You Into Pieces

The Police Prosecution Witness (PW3) Ebrima Khan who is also the complainant has told the court that, the accused told him that he would kill him and cut him into pieces.

The complainant added, "I heard him saying, I will kill you and cut you into pieces," he said.

Mega Gaye, is the accused person standing trial for allegedly threatening to kill one Ebrima Khan with a cutlass, at Busumbala village.

The witness further told the court that on the 3rd day of February 2017, while at home, one Lamin Fatty called and informed him that the accused person was standing at his window [the accused] with a cutlass, saying "I will kill you and cut you into pieces".

He said that, when he heard the accused person said that, he then rushed out to see but later returned back to his house before going to inform the neighbours about the accused person's threats. It was from there, according to him, he also went to the police station together with some of his neighbours to report the accused.

"After reporting my case, I was then escorted by a police officer to arrest the accused person," the witness told the court. According to him, the accused was not arrested with the cutlass because it was nowhere to be found.

"It was after that I went back to the police station to make a statement," he said. After this submissions, the presiding magistrate A.R. Bah adjourned the case to April, 20th, 2017, for continuation.