3 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Accused - I Will Kill You and Cut You Into Pieces

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatou Gassama

The Police Prosecution Witness (PW3) Ebrima Khan who is also the complainant has told the court that, the accused told him that he would kill him and cut him into pieces.

The complainant added, "I heard him saying, I will kill you and cut you into pieces," he said.

Mega Gaye, is the accused person standing trial for allegedly threatening to kill one Ebrima Khan with a cutlass, at Busumbala village.

The witness further told the court that on the 3rd day of February 2017, while at home, one Lamin Fatty called and informed him that the accused person was standing at his window [the accused] with a cutlass, saying "I will kill you and cut you into pieces".

He said that, when he heard the accused person said that, he then rushed out to see but later returned back to his house before going to inform the neighbours about the accused person's threats. It was from there, according to him, he also went to the police station together with some of his neighbours to report the accused.

"After reporting my case, I was then escorted by a police officer to arrest the accused person," the witness told the court. According to him, the accused was not arrested with the cutlass because it was nowhere to be found.

"It was after that I went back to the police station to make a statement," he said. After this submissions, the presiding magistrate A.R. Bah adjourned the case to April, 20th, 2017, for continuation.

Gambia

Gambia Bar Association Protests Appointment of Nigerian Judges

Members of The Gambia Bar Association, GBA, have protested against the appointment of four High Court judges, which they… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.