Gambia: Accused Accepts Wrong Doing

One Gibril Bah has pleaded guilty on the charges preferred against by the police. He accepts wrong doing at the Bundung Magistrates' Court for assault charges causing bodily harm to one Ebrima Camara.

The accused person on or about the 23rd day of March, 2017 assaults one Ebrima Camara, at Tabokoto, causing him bodily harm.

The accused accepts wrong doing and pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy on him. He told the court that he regretted his action on the very spot of the incident. "I assaulted him and then regret it. I cried because that was not what I actually intended to do. I told the court the truth because I cannot lie about what happened and I swear not to ever repeat such act again," he said.

In his reaction, the presiding Magistrate Mbye, described the accused's act as ridiculous and unacceptable, nothing that if he goes free like that; because of his plea, other people in society might make it a habit and we are not in a crime encouraging nation.

She thus fined him to pay D1, 000 to the court or serve 1 month in prison. She also ordered him to pay another D1, 000 to the complainant or serve 1 month in prison. She told him that both fines shall be paid simultaneously.