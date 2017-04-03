Gambia: More Resignations At Brikama Sports Committee

There is another resignation at the Brikama Sports Committee. The latest was the committee's social secretary, Alasana Danso who tendered his resignation.

Danso confirmed his resignation to The Observer Sports. "I resigned because of my busy schedule at work place."

Earlier on, a reliable source within the Brikama Sports Committee informed this medium of President Karalang JAtta's verbal resignation. Two executive members spoke to observer sports on the condition of anonymity on karalang's resignation. "Yes, he said he resigned, but if he will go, we [executive of Brikama Sports Committee] will go together because we came in as a team," the source reveals.

Karalang Jatta would not be available for an interview on the issue.