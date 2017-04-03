30 March 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Wobay Sympathises With Torch Victim

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone and Olimpija Ljubljana attacking midfielder, Julius Wobay, has display a small but heartfelt act of kindness to a fan who was hit by a burning torch in the Slovenian PrvaLiga match.

The Sierra Leone international, during their league clash with Koper in Stožice picked up a burning torch from the field and threw it on the stand which unintentionally caused minor incident as it hurt and burned a jacket of cheerleaders.

Wobay and the cheerleader met in person where he again apologised and paid from his pocket for the damage that occurred, as well as gave her his shirt.

The Cheerleader who comes from Syria also received a season pass from the club.

