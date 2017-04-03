Sierra Leone Sets for Premier League Football

Sierra Leone will for the first time in almost three years, returned to domestic football after an agreement was reached at between the Football Association (FA) and premier league clubs for a kick-start on 15th April, 2017.

Representatives from the 14 premier league clubs and officials of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) had a meeting at the FA Secretariat, Kingtom on Tuesday in which April 15 was agreed as the tentative date for the commencement of the long awaited league.

According to the SLFA media officer, Ibrahim Kamara, several issues and points were raised by both parties before the commencement of the league, with the clubs to fulfill certain criteria's and conditions.

"Some of the things agreed upon are; every club must have U-17 and U-14 team, established a secretariat, standard training ground, a license A coach as head coach, which is a must for all the teams," the SLFA media officer said, adding that: "However, the FA has promised to be flexible a bit for this edition since it has been a while football has not been playing but at least 60% of the set threshold must be met by every club."

A new Premier League Board has been setup, which comprises three representatives from the clubs; Amara Kamara, Abu Bakarr Daramy and Captain Deen Sesay , while Alhaji Samura, Badara Turay, Sama Sesay, and Joseph Benjamin Bangura were the names submitted by the Football Association.

However, the board chairman is yet to be decided, but the SLFA media officer admitted a decision will be taken on that before the end of the registration process, which will commence on March 31st.

A donation of sporting materials; adidas travelling bags, balls, medical kit bags, bibs amongst others were presented to all the 14 premier league clubs by the FA to start their preparation.

Sierra Leone clubs last enjoyed Premier League football in 2014 but the league was even suspended half way of the season due to the Ebola epidemic. Also the long standing disputes by both the FA and football stakeholders lead a breakaway league in which 10 out of the 14 teams participated.