Sierra Leone: Karate - Sierra Leone Grabs Eight Bronze Medals in Zone II Championship

Sierra Leone Karate team has been ranked fourth position after securing eight bronze medals at the just concluded 3rd edition of the Zone II Championship for Cadets, juniors and Hopes in Conakry, Guinea.

After two days of actions in the Guinean capital of Conakry, Sierra Leone finished behind the eventual champions, Senegal, who were able to walk away with 12 gold and 5 silver medals, while Mali finished in second with 10 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Tournament host, Guinea was ranked third in the medal table, with four gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals, while Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde, Mauritania and Gambia did not show up in the competition.

President of the Sierra Leone Karate Federation, Victor E Amara, who was eyeing gold medals in this year's Championship was however not disappointed with his fighters and their performance.

He said: "For us it was great to compete and get our names on the medal table. Even thoug we were unable to lay our hands on gold but the fighters did well."

In 2016, Sierra Leone also returned home with eights bronze medals with Simeon Daemoh, Joseph Farmer, both winning two bronze medals, Abdul Koroma walked home with three bronze, while Sulaiman Bah secured a bronze.