29 March 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Patriot Skipper Upbeats Ahead of Div.I Tourney

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Captain of the Sierra Leone national cricket team, Lansana Lamin, is hopeful they will overcome the underdog tag at the ICC/World Cricket League, Africa Division I tournament in Benoni, South Africa.

The Patriot will face Ghana in their opening match on April 7th, before taking on Zambia, Nigeria, Botswana and Tanzania respectively, but Lamin believes they can do their best in securing a qualification to the World Cricket League Division IV.

"We are already classed as underdogs but that notwithstanding we will be doing our best to gain promotion to the division 5 category or we maintain our place in the ICC/Africa WCL Division One instead of relegating," Lamin said.

The skipper, who was amongst three others that underwent a high level training in India, believes their preparation for the past four months will be key for them in the tournament.

He said: "As a team, we've learnt a lot from our coach and it is our obligation to implement what we've gained from the coaches."

In a related development, the Ghana national team defeated Everest Cricket club by six wickets in a special friendly played at their base at Obuasi, Ghana. The match was a preparatory competition towards the tournament and also formed part of a 10-day camping of the team.

Everest won the toss and elected to field first. The Ghanaian national team scored 230 runs for 4 wickets in 50 overs, while Everest managed to score 115 runs all out in 40.5 overs.

Outstanding performers on the day were David First, who contributed 97 runs, Samson Awiah, who scored 64 runs and Isaac Aboagye, who also scored 25 runs for the Ghanaians.

Sierra Leone

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Pays Courtesy Call On President Koroma

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Mr Zhang Ming on Friday 31 March 2017 paid a courtesy call… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.