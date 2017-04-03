Sierra Leone: Patriot Skipper Upbeats Ahead of Div.I Tourney

Captain of the Sierra Leone national cricket team, Lansana Lamin, is hopeful they will overcome the underdog tag at the ICC/World Cricket League, Africa Division I tournament in Benoni, South Africa.

The Patriot will face Ghana in their opening match on April 7th, before taking on Zambia, Nigeria, Botswana and Tanzania respectively, but Lamin believes they can do their best in securing a qualification to the World Cricket League Division IV.

"We are already classed as underdogs but that notwithstanding we will be doing our best to gain promotion to the division 5 category or we maintain our place in the ICC/Africa WCL Division One instead of relegating," Lamin said.

The skipper, who was amongst three others that underwent a high level training in India, believes their preparation for the past four months will be key for them in the tournament.

He said: "As a team, we've learnt a lot from our coach and it is our obligation to implement what we've gained from the coaches."

In a related development, the Ghana national team defeated Everest Cricket club by six wickets in a special friendly played at their base at Obuasi, Ghana. The match was a preparatory competition towards the tournament and also formed part of a 10-day camping of the team.

Everest won the toss and elected to field first. The Ghanaian national team scored 230 runs for 4 wickets in 50 overs, while Everest managed to score 115 runs all out in 40.5 overs.

Outstanding performers on the day were David First, who contributed 97 runs, Samson Awiah, who scored 64 runs and Isaac Aboagye, who also scored 25 runs for the Ghanaians.