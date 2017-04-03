31 March 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: SLFA Boss to Grace Wafu Maiden Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA),Madam Isha Johansen, would grace this year's West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament in Darkar, Senegal, from March 31st to April 3rd, 2017.

Johansen, who also doubles as the only female Executive Committee member of the African football governing body, CAF was invited to grace the tournament alongside the newly elected president of CAF, Ahmad Ahmad.

Also, it was rumoured that the World football governing body (FIFA) President, Gianni Infantino, could be part of the high profile African Football ceremony.

The WAFU Zone A tournament is aimed at celebrating a US$ 25 million long-term sponsorship deal with FOX news Network Group (FNG).

Participating teams in the tournament are; WA All stars of Ghana, Ivory Coast AS Tanda, Liberia Barracks Young Controllers BYC and Senegal's US Goree of Dakar.

Sierra Leone

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Pays Courtesy Call On President Koroma

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Mr Zhang Ming on Friday 31 March 2017 paid a courtesy call… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.