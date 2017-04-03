Sierra Leone: SLFA Boss to Grace Wafu Maiden Tournament

President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA),Madam Isha Johansen, would grace this year's West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament in Darkar, Senegal, from March 31st to April 3rd, 2017.

Johansen, who also doubles as the only female Executive Committee member of the African football governing body, CAF was invited to grace the tournament alongside the newly elected president of CAF, Ahmad Ahmad.

Also, it was rumoured that the World football governing body (FIFA) President, Gianni Infantino, could be part of the high profile African Football ceremony.

The WAFU Zone A tournament is aimed at celebrating a US$ 25 million long-term sponsorship deal with FOX news Network Group (FNG).

Participating teams in the tournament are; WA All stars of Ghana, Ivory Coast AS Tanda, Liberia Barracks Young Controllers BYC and Senegal's US Goree of Dakar.