Sierra Leone: Kaikai Wants Crystal Palace Future

Sierra Leonean born winger, Sullay Kaikai, still hopes to establish himself at Crystal Palace despite limited to a few first team actions in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old forward made his Premier League debut in the 4-1 defeat at Southampton on the final day of last season and has spent the first half of this season out on loan at Brentford, scoring three goals in 18 games with the Championship side.

He then returned to Palace and was featured in both the original third round tie and the replay with Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup in January. He has also been named on the bench for a couple of Premier League games.

"It has been very good, and very positive," Kaikai told the Croydon Advertiser.

"I have got to keep going really and working hard. I am in and around the squad now and can't take anything for granted, but keep working hard.

"It's been very positive - we have done well and we have got to keep it going. The belief is there and the new system in place is working, so we have just got to keep going and hopefully pick up a few more wins."