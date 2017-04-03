29 March 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Karate Delegation Presents Medals to Ambassador Daramy

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Ambassador Mabinty Daramy & the Karate delegation

Sierra Leone Karate Federation (SLKF) on Monday presented their winning bronze medals to the Sierra Leonean Ambassador in Guinea, Madam Mabinty Daramy,during a courtesy call at her office.

According to the delegation's Media Officer, Festu J Lahai, the presentation was done at the Sierra Leone Embassy in Conakry, before heading to Freetown.

"SLKF president, Victor Edward Amara, in his introduction message, explained in details about the importance of the Zone II Championship and also the team's financial constraints ahead of the trip. Amara also told the ambassador that the team success in this year's tournament was similar to that of their 2016 outing in Bamako, Mali, where they also won 8 bronze medals," Festus Lahai said.

The Sierra Leone Ambassador to Guinea, who in an exciting mood thanked the team for their display, said President Ernest Bai Koroma is a passionate individual and such success by the Karate team will never go unnoticed.

She promised the SLKF of further support from her Embassy in future events before presenting the sum of One Million Guinean Franc as a way of celebrating their success.

