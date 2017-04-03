30 March 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Volleyball - Sierra Leone Eyes Nations Cup Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone beach volleyball -men and women team are now eyeing the Beach Volleyball African Nations Cup title after securing their qualification ticket at the just concluded Zone II qualifiers in Banjul, The Gambia.

With the venue and actual date yet to be determined by the African Volleyball governing body, CAVB, Sierra Leone officials believes they have the squad for the African title.

Patrick Lombi, who traveled with the team to The Gambia said both the men and women team can face the challenge at the African showpiece later this year.

Meanwhile, three nations; Sierra Leone, Gambia and Guinea Bissau men and women teams would be representing the Zone II nations at the tournament.

The Gambia women and Sierra Leone men teams both won gold medals at the zonal tournament in the Gambia.

The Gambian pair Saffie Sawaneh and Abie Kujabie defeated their Sierra Leonean opponent; Zainab Kamara and Francess Lassana by 2 sets to 0 (21-14, 21-15).

Sawanneh and Kujabie also running riot against Guinean Pairs 21-6, 21-7 while Kamara and Lansana defeated Bissau Guineans 2 sets to 0 (21-8, 21-11).

In the men stage, it was all Sierra Leone dominance as Ishmail Sesay and Abubakarr I. Kamara showed their brilliance to defeat the towering Gambia pair of Alieu Barry and Ebrima Jatta 2-1 (21-16, 21-19).

Sierra Leone

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Pays Courtesy Call On President Koroma

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Mr Zhang Ming on Friday 31 March 2017 paid a courtesy call… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.