Sierra Leone: Volleyball - Sierra Leone Eyes Nations Cup Title

Sierra Leone beach volleyball -men and women team are now eyeing the Beach Volleyball African Nations Cup title after securing their qualification ticket at the just concluded Zone II qualifiers in Banjul, The Gambia.

With the venue and actual date yet to be determined by the African Volleyball governing body, CAVB, Sierra Leone officials believes they have the squad for the African title.

Patrick Lombi, who traveled with the team to The Gambia said both the men and women team can face the challenge at the African showpiece later this year.

Meanwhile, three nations; Sierra Leone, Gambia and Guinea Bissau men and women teams would be representing the Zone II nations at the tournament.

The Gambia women and Sierra Leone men teams both won gold medals at the zonal tournament in the Gambia.

The Gambian pair Saffie Sawaneh and Abie Kujabie defeated their Sierra Leonean opponent; Zainab Kamara and Francess Lassana by 2 sets to 0 (21-14, 21-15).

Sawanneh and Kujabie also running riot against Guinean Pairs 21-6, 21-7 while Kamara and Lansana defeated Bissau Guineans 2 sets to 0 (21-8, 21-11).

In the men stage, it was all Sierra Leone dominance as Ishmail Sesay and Abubakarr I. Kamara showed their brilliance to defeat the towering Gambia pair of Alieu Barry and Ebrima Jatta 2-1 (21-16, 21-19).