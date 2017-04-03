31 March 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Noc-Sle Congress Injunction Hearing Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

NOC-SLE president, Dr. Patrick Coker

National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE) will today in Freetown has its first hearing since a high court instituted an injunction, which halted the hosting of their elective congress in Bo last Saturday, March 25.

The Sports Ministry, which recognized the Sierra Leone Athletics Association led by Martin Bangura and the National Cycling Association's administration of Percy Nicholson and the Players Association of the Sierra Leone Basketball Federation, were the complainant in the said injunction, which halted the congress last weekend.

With all parties' sets for court appearance today, the NOC-SLE president, Dr. Patrick Coker, who earlier described the injunction as an unfortunate incident, said after several consultations with two or three legal persons, they decided to comply with said injunction.

He said: "We are complying and we've decided on a lawyer, Africanus S. Sesay, who will represent us. He wants to hear these people and if they don't succeed they are going to pay the cost."

The NOC-SLE boss further revealed that a new date for the reschedule congress was yet to be determined, but admitted that it would no longer be staged in the Southern Region of Bo City.

Dr. Coker, who was elected NOC-SLE president in 2013, was in line to be re-elected unopposed.

Sierra Leone

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Pays Courtesy Call On President Koroma

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Mr Zhang Ming on Friday 31 March 2017 paid a courtesy call… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.