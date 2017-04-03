Sierra Leone: Noc-Sle Congress Injunction Hearing Today

NOC-SLE president, Dr. Patrick Coker

National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE) will today in Freetown has its first hearing since a high court instituted an injunction, which halted the hosting of their elective congress in Bo last Saturday, March 25.

The Sports Ministry, which recognized the Sierra Leone Athletics Association led by Martin Bangura and the National Cycling Association's administration of Percy Nicholson and the Players Association of the Sierra Leone Basketball Federation, were the complainant in the said injunction, which halted the congress last weekend.

With all parties' sets for court appearance today, the NOC-SLE president, Dr. Patrick Coker, who earlier described the injunction as an unfortunate incident, said after several consultations with two or three legal persons, they decided to comply with said injunction.

He said: "We are complying and we've decided on a lawyer, Africanus S. Sesay, who will represent us. He wants to hear these people and if they don't succeed they are going to pay the cost."

The NOC-SLE boss further revealed that a new date for the reschedule congress was yet to be determined, but admitted that it would no longer be staged in the Southern Region of Bo City.

Dr. Coker, who was elected NOC-SLE president in 2013, was in line to be re-elected unopposed.