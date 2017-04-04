Nigeria: Two Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Community

Persons suspected to be herdsmen have attacked two villages in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State killing two people on Sunday.

This is coming barely two weeks after a market in Zaki Biam was attacked causing the death of at least 17 people.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Moses Yamu, confirmed the latest attack to the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi on Monday.

Mr. Yamu said the suspected herdsmen killed two villagers including a 65-year-old farmer.

He said the police were yet to establish the motive of the attack but said investigations were under way.

The police spokesperson said a detachment of the mobile police unit had been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.

He said the corpses had been deposited at the NKST Hospital, Jato Aka, also in Kwande local government council of the state.

The attacks in Benue, Kaduna and other states by suspected herdsmen have caused the death of thousands of people in the past two years.

The attacks have mainly been over grazing rights as cattle owned by roving herdsmen destroy local farmers' crops; but they sometimes take ethnic and religious dimensions.