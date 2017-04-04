Kenya: Joho Guard Shot At Chaotic ODM Rally

Photo: Barack Oduor/The Nation

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and other ODM leaders at Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay Town shortly after the rally was violently disrupted in Migori Town.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho's bodyguard was shot when violence erupted at an Orange Democratic Movement rally in Migori Town on Monday.

Mr Salim Manzwana suffered a serious leg injury as he attempted to protect his boss at Migori Posta Grounds.

He was rushed to Kisumu for specialised treatment. It is not yet clear who shot Mr Manzwana.

Tens of people, including journalists, were injured before the meeting which Mr Joho, Senators Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), James Orengo (Siaya), Uriri MP John Kobado and his Suna East counterpart Junet Mohammed were to address.

The leaders' bodyguards formed a shield around them as gunshots rent the air. The ODM leaders were in the area to open a party office at the invitation of Mr Mohammed.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado was said to be uncomfortable with the meeting.

Mr Obado and Mr Mohammed have a frosty relationship. The office that was to be opened on Monday was almost burnt on Sunday night.

SCAMPERED FOR SAFETY

Also at the meeting was former minister Ochillo Ayacko who is eyeing Mr Obado's seat. Men, women and children scampered for safety.

Window panes of buildings near the meeting venue were smashed. A bullet hit one of the windows.

In a statement later, Mr Joho condemned the violence, saying it was an attempt to assassinate ODM leaders.

"The operation had the hallmarks of an assassination attempt," the Mombasa County boss said, adding that his vehicle was hit by two bullets.

One of the VIP seats had blood stains though it was not immediately clear who among the leaders was injured.

A police vehicle was extensively damaged as youths engaged officers in running battles. Chaos erupted when Mr Obado arrived at the meeting with a retinue of bodyguards.

Some young men threw empty bottles at the county boss as he attempted to address them, prompting his guards to fire in the air.

When the dust settled, broken plastic chairs, mobile phones, wallets, shoes and other personal effects were strewn all over the place .

Tension started building in Migori Town on Sunday night when the devolved unit said the stadium could not be used for the meeting because it was being renovated. Mr Mohammed then moved the meeting to the Posta grounds.

CREATE DIVISION

Mr Obado's director of communications, Mr Nicholas Anyuor, said it would have been prudent to involve him in planning the meeting.

"The governor's exclusion was malicious and meant to create divisions between him and the party leadership. We need unity in ODM," said Mr Anyuor. Mr Mohammed countered by saying it was his function "and I had invited my friends".

"The Governor should have organized his own function to call his friends... even if they are President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto," said the Suna East MP who is also the ODM director of elections.

Governor Obado was elected on the PDP ticket but later joined ODM where he is seeking the party nomination ticket in the forthcoming primaries. His challengers include Mr Ayacko , Mr Paul Odola and Mrs Anne Anyanga.

