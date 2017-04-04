4 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Oct 1 Bombing - Okah to Know Fate May 16

Photo: Pixabay
Lady Justice, an iconic image of the legal system (file photo).
By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May16 for ruling, on an application for no-case-submission by Charles Okah, seeking to be discharged of terrorism charges.

Okah, the brother to leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Henry Okah, who is serving jail sentence in South Africa, was arraigned by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), alongside Obi Nwabueze, over their alleged involvement in the blasts that killed 12 persons and destroyed several vehicles in Abuja on October 1, 2010.

Counsels to the defence, Samuel Zibiri (SAN) and Oghenevo Otemu said evidence provided by the Federal Government did not establish the allegation of terrorism against the defendants.

The application followed the announcement by counsel to the Federal Government, Alex Izinyon (SAN) that the prosecution has closed its case.

