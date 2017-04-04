Nigeria: CBN to Inject Additional $240m Forex

Lagos — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that it will pump additional $240 million to meet foreign exchange demand within the week.

The acting Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, confirmed this yesterday in Lagos in an interview with Daily Trust.

Okoroafor said: "We are putting in $90 million for invisibles which comprise of Business Travel Allowance (BTA), Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), medicals and school fees while the other $150 million will go for wholesale auctions."

The CBN also confirmed the additional sale of dollar to the bureaux de change operators from $8,000 to $10,0000 in one tranche of dollars per week.

The latest information about the action of the apex bank,which became clear over the weekend, seems to have calmed the earlier apprehension over the ability of the bank to sustain the intervention.

Okoroafor also stressed that commercial banks should desist from asking their customers to use their ATM cards as a way of accessing forex. "If customers want their dollars in cash, we are saying, give it to them," he added.