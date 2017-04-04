4 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt, UNHCR to Address Humanitarian Crisis

By Abdullateef Salau

The Federal Government has reiterated commitment to work with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), to address the humanitarian crisis in the Northeast.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama stated this yesterday in Abuja, when the new UNHCR representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Jose Antonio Canhandula presented his Letter of Commission to the minister.

Canhandula is coming at a time when Nigeria is battling humanitarian crisis with over two million internally displaced and over 60,000 sheltering in neighboring countries.

According to Onyeama, the humanitarian challenges in the Northeast remained a top priority of the present administration, assuring the UN agency of government's support in implementing its programmes.

