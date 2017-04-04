Nigeria: $1.1 Billion Required for Meningitis Vaccines As Deaths Rise to 328

Abuja — The sum of $1.1 billion is currently required for the vaccination of 22 million persons in the five states affected by the outbreak of the Type C cerebro-spinal meningitis disease where 328 lives have been claimed by the disease.

The five states are Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and Niger, while 16 other states have recorded at least one case each of the disease.

The acting Director General of the NPHCDA, Dr. Emmanuel Odu, said these yesterday while briefing the Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases on efforts being made to contain the outbreak, where he added that each vaccine costs between $30 and $50.

He added that the vaccine is expensive and scarce.

This is as the committee noted that the widespread outbreak might have been averted if relevant agencies had commenced campaigns to raise awareness on preventive measures when it first started in December 2016.

Also briefing the committee, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/National Coordinator of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the Type C strain of the disease is new to West Africa, hence the seeming unpreparedness to tackle it.

The vaccination would commence on Wednesday, following the procurement of the vaccines from the World Health Organisation (WHO), he said, adding that the vaccine was only procured two weeks ago as the criterion for application is that the country must be experiencing an outbreak.

He added that the centre, working in collaboration with the state governments, Ministry of Health, and the National Primary Healthcare Commission, has adopted a motion three-pronged line of action for prevention, early detection and pushing hard to ensure the vaccines are available.

Ihekweazu added that while available treatments work when the disease is detected early, most victims arrive at the hospital late for various reasons. The centre has however enlisted community and traditional rulers to help persuade their people to go to the hospital immediately they feel ill.

He further harped on the need for the procurement of adequate vaccines to immunise Nigerians ahead of 2018 heat season.

While the centre has sent support teams to Zamfara and other affected states for rapid response, alongside the establishment of treatment centres, not much has been done with the 16 states that are not fully affected, he admitted.

The 16 states would however be part of the centre's response approach, Ihekweazu said.

The centre is however hampered by inadequate funding and limited manpower, he explained.

The Committee Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia North), lamented that awareness remains low across the country.

Senator Boroffice Ajayi (Ondo North) also blamed lack of sensitisation campaigns for the widespread outbreak.

"Since it showed up in the second week of December, the alert to the public is not good enough, particularly as it is known that affected people come late to hospital. This may be because many people do not know how it presents," he said.

Meanwhile, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has promised that the Senate would provide the necessary support to the Ministry of Health, in the bid to contain and end the outbreak.

However, the FCT Health and Human Secretariat yesterday said the eight suspected cases of Cerebrospinal Meningtis (CSM) reported in the territory were other ailments but not the outbreak that has affected 16 states and 90 local government areas nation wide.

The Acting Secretary of FCT Health and Human Secretariat, Mrs. Odey Achu, said yesterday that they were yet to confirm if the six deaths in the territory were as a result of meningitis.

Odey said two other suspected cases were showing signs of improvement after receiving treatments for cerebral malaria.

She said all suspected cases manifested symptoms of malaria.

"I said suspected because there is no case of CSM in the FCT that has been confirmed as at today. The six victims that made their ways to the hospital came very late just before they died. The standard for finding the confirmation test is by extraction of a fluid from their spines. But most of those that came had died before the fluid could be extracted. We don't have any confirmation," Odey said.

She educated the public on the need to realise that the symptoms of meningitis are also the symptoms of other ailments, saying that it is only when the cerebrospinal fluids are extracted and tested in laboratory that the actual existence of meningitis strain can be confirmed.

She said though the public would want to be vaccinated against the outbreak, vaccination is not the first choice of treatment but rather should only be preventive.

Odey advised the public to adhere to best hygiene standards including avoiding overcrowded environment, hand washing and closing of mouth when sneezing.

FCT has also set up an Emergency Health Response Committee to administer drugs where necessary.

But the Director of FCT Public Health, Dr Humphrey Okonkwo stressed that the lack of emphasis on vaccination steamed out realisation that the current outbreak is Type C strain while the available vaccine in the country used on the administering of the 1993 outbreak is for Type A.

He warned that using the existing vaccines could make Type C strain become resistant.