3 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-PS Nabutola, Husband Attacked and Wounded By Thugs

Photo: File photo/The Nation
Former Tourism permanent secretary Rebecca Nabutola, who was injured when robbers invaded her family home.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Former Tourism Permanent Secretary Rebecca Nabutola and her husband are nursing injuries following an attack by robbers at their home on the outskirts of Nairobi Monday morning.

Police say Nabutola was hit on the knees and ankle while her husband was hit on the face by the four robbers who were armed with crude weapons in the attack that occurred at their Athi River home.

The couple told police that they lost expensive valuables -including a golden watch worth Sh350,000, a mobile phone and Sh20,000 in cash.

Athi River Police Chief Sharma Wariu says two suspects linked to the robbery have been arrested and are assisting them with investigations.

