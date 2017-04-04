4 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Mental Illness Cases Rise - Medics

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tausi Nakato

Jinja — The number of people with psychiatric disorders in Busoga sub-region has increased, a senior medic has disclosed.

In an interview with the Daily Monitor last week, the senior nursing officer at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital (mental department), Ms Edith Alitwala, said: "We used to receive between 20 and 30 out-patients daily. This number has since increased to not less than 40 cases per day. The number of those being admitted (in-patient) has also gone up from 10 to nearly 20 cases daily."

She attributed the rise to HIV/Aids as well as alcohol and drug abuse. "Half of the mentally ill patients are victims of HIV/Aids and the biggest challenge is that by the time they seek treatment, there are already experiencing mental disorders, making treatment difficult," Ms Alitwala said.

Currently, the hospital has not only run out of the necessary drugs, but is also struggling to acquire food and clothes for the increasing number of patients. This means that the patients have to pay for their medication, which many cannot afford. Those without caretakers will either have to starve or rely on good Samaritans for both food and clothing.

In an interview, Ms Susan Mudondo, who has been nursing a mentally ill patient for three weeks, said she requires Shs30, 000 per week for drugs but it will not be long before she runs out of money to sustain the basic doses.

Background

The mental health department of Jinja Regional Referral Hospital was established in 2010 following a decision by the Ministry of Health to establish mental healthcare at all regional hospitals as a way of reducing overcrowding at Butabika Referral Hospital. The facility serves Busoga sub-region but also receives patients from Busia, Mukono, Buikwe, Buvuma and Kayunga.

Uganda

Museveni Set to Vet Government Messages

President Museveni has ordered ministries to stop declaring state of emergencies without his prior approval of their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.