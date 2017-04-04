4 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Lumumba Advises Students On Discipline

By Julius Ocungi

Pader — The National Resistance Movement [NRM] party secretary general, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, has advised students, especially girls, to maintain discipline if they are to succeed in future and escape poverty.

"If you keep discipline, everything will happen in your life. When you are disciplined, you do the right things at the right time and in the right place. If you do that, you will not have problems with your future," Ms Lumumba said.

Ms Lumumba gave the motivational remarks on Sunday while speaking to students of Archbishop Flynn Secondary School in Pader District.

The NRM boss accompanied by other top party officials have pitched camp in the district since lost Saturday soliciting for votes for their candidate, Mr Nabinson Kidega, ahead of the Aruu North County by-election slated for Thursday.

She cited that because of her disciplined background throughout school time and in life, she was able to get an office which she occupies till today.

Ms Lumumba advised students to build a strong foundation of success.

