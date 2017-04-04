Uganda: Wakiso Wetland Encroachers Given Three Months to Vacate

Wakiso — Hundreds of residents in Wakiso District who have settled in wetlands are set to become homeless after the district authorities gave them a three-month ultimatum to vacate or face forceful eviction.

The planned eviction will be jointly conducted by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), National Environment Authority (Nema), police and Wakiso District environment staff.

"The ultimatum is for those who put up gardens in wetlands, but for those who constructed houses there, the operation will be conducted any time from now," Mr Gerald Lumbuye, the Makindye/ Ssabagabo Municipality Mayor, told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday.

"We took effort and held a meeting with them. Nobody should claim they did not receive a warning," he emphasised.

The ultimatum comes weeks after President Museveni ordered all illegal activities, including farming to stop in all wetlands across the country.

Mr Lumbuye said Wakiso District authorities decided to work with KCCA because one of the major wetlands, Kaliddubi, which has been greatly degraded, is shared by Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality and Makindye Division, which is located in Kampala.

The swamp stretches from Bunamwaya through Lufuka in Ndejje Division and drains into Lake Victoria. KCCA will provide its law enforcement unit and graders to ensure a smooth operation, according to Makindye /Ssabagabo deputy mayor, Mr Ben Kiwanuka.

Recently , Mr Esau Mpoza, the Wakiso District wetlands officer, warned that if nothing is done to conserve the existing wetlands, the area will not have wetlands in the next five years.

The wetlands

Other major wetlands in Wakiso District which have been encroached upon include Kanyogoga wetland system located between the towns of Kayunga and Wakiso, and Mayanja- Wasswa wetland, which stretches from Kawanda to Masuliita.

Others are Mayanja-Kato wetland near Busega Roundabout, Nabaziza wetland, which stretches from Kyengera to Buddo along Kampala-Masaka highway, Kanyogoga wetland, which stretches from Kinnawattaka near Banda to Lutembe off Entebe Road, among others.