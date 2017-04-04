4 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Wheelchair Gift 'Is Proof Mugabe Now Physically and Mentally Unfit to Rule'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Gado/RNW
Introducing Zimbabwe's presidential candidate, Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwean opposition politicians have reportedly said that a wheel chair that was given as a gift by Cabinet minister to President Robert Mugabe was proof that the nonagenarian was "too old and unfit" to rule.

Cabinet ministers on Monday presented a mobile chair to Mugabe to "enable him navigate his way around his office as well as at home".

The mobile chair, otherwise ordinarily referred to as a wheelchair, was presented as a belated birthday gift during a ceremony at his office. Critics said it confirmed that old age had taken its toll on the Zanu-PF leader who turned 93 in February.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Movement for Democratic Change Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora said that the gift was an indication that the nonagenarian was no longer fit to continue ruling the Southern African country.

"The special chair is a clear admission that Mugabe is now physically and mentally unfit and we can no longer allow him to govern. He should simply resign," Mwonzora was quoted as saying.

Zapu spokesperson Iputhule Maphose concurred, saying that the veteran leader should "simply resign".

Mugabe has been at the helm of the country for the past 37 years.

His ruling Zanu-PF party has endorsed him to be the party's presidential candidate at next year's polls tentatively set for July.

News24

More on This

Mugabe's 'Wheelchair' Donation Massaged

ZIMBABWE'S public media has long been accused of massaging facts - positively for the ruling Zanu PF party but… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.