Photo: The Nation

Bishop David Ngari, who has shelved his ambitions for the Kiambu governorship. He now claims someone is out to taint his name and ruin his church.

Bishop David Ngari, who has since shelved his ambitions for the Kiambu governorship in support of Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu, now claims someone is out to taint his name.

He says he is being painted as a criminal in order to bring down his church, Calvary Chosen Centre, and his business.

The bishop was recently de-registered by a public university for allegedly faking his CPE certificate as he sought to pursue an executive master's degree in governance and leadership.

Speaking at a rally held at Gachororo Primary School in Juja on Saturday evening, Mr Ngari claimed the person behind the torching of churches in Garissa and Mandera is the one behind ongoing rumours that he has squandered money meant for members of his Ekeza Sacco.

"I am your bishop. I have not stolen anything. My hands are clean," said Mr Ngari.

"I am the manager of Gakuyo Real Estate and Ekeza Sacco and if you hear contrary rumours spreading, know that is a plot hatched to finish me," he added.

KIAMBU POLITICS

The rally was attended by the team calling itself "United for Kiambu" which comprises Mr Ngari, Mr Waititu and his running mate James Nyoro.

Others were former Juja MP Stephen Ndichu and Ngewa MCA Karungo Thangw'a, both of whom are vying for the Kiambu senate seat, and an aspirant for the woman representative's seat Ms Gathoni Muchomba.

The Waititu-led team, which seeks to unseat Governor William Kabogo, promised to restore wealth and prosperity in Kiambu through the supply of subsidized animal feeds and other agricultural inputs to farmers.

"The people of Kiambu have not felt the fruits of devolution. They continue to languish in poverty and high tax rates. Poor leadership has contributed to a decline in coffee sales and near collapse of dairy farming. It is unfortunate that Kiambu now sources for its milk from Molo, eggs from Nakuru and imports fish from China," said Mr Nyoro.