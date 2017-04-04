Sudan: President Bashir - Sudan Will Maintain Foreign Relations Based On Mutual Respect

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, has stressed that Sudan's foreign relations have witnessed an overture and development in the recent years and that Sudan would maintain those relations based on mutual respect and preservation of national sovereignty.

Addressing the opening sitting of the fifth session of the National Legislature, on Monday, the president has underlined that Sudan would maximize the outcome of the strong relations with the brotherly and sisterly countries in serving Sudan's national interests and boosting the just partnership at the regional and international arena.

The president said would work to set observed principles which are flexible and effective in carrying out Sudanese diplomatic performance and foreign policy in a way that would enable Sudanese Foreign Policy to achieve the vital interests of the country and at the same time serve Sudan's strategic plan.

He said it is also expected to provide an opportunity of the Sudan to stand out in its region and at the international scene, be it through equal partnership, and positive contribution that would not compromise the national will.